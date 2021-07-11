Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

ELMS stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

