Elitium Price Hits $3.03 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00008980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $84.54 million and approximately $644,013.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.66 or 0.00876329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005323 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

