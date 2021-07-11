Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Embraer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 845,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

