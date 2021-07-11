Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

