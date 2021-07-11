Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stake Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 46,811 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Energizer by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Energizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 39,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

