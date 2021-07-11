Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,496 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,441. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

