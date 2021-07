Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading 4% Higher

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 12,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 66,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

