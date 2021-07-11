Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading 4% Higher

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 12,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 66,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

