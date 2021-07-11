Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

NYSE:GS opened at $371.76 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

