Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after acquiring an additional 92,547 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,469,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,757,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.