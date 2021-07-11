Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $398,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.24.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,368 shares of company stock worth $10,000,585. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.