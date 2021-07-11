Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $160.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

