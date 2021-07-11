Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,116 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

