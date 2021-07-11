Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,746 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Trex by 71.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 19.9% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $340,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $102.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

