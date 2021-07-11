EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $93.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

