Ether Kingdoms Token Price Up 25% Over Last Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $23,938.54 and approximately $50,431.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.78 or 0.00901050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

