Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of EVH opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

