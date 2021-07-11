extraDNA (XDNA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $309,660.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $543,402.83 and approximately $309,660.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,279.45 or 0.99998603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00040956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.91 or 0.01268700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00391228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00374111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006066 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004877 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

