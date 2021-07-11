Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $550.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $543.44.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $524.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

