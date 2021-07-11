FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

FBK opened at $37.10 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

