Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.86

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.86 and last traded at $143.32, with a volume of 11952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

