FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $531,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $959,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 207.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SPRQ opened at $9.46 on Friday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.