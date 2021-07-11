FIL Ltd Purchases 187 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 192.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.36.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $477.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $479.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

