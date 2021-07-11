Financial Review: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Recovery 0 1 1 0 2.50

Energy Recovery has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility and Risk

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Energy Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.35 -$191.04 million N/A N/A Energy Recovery $118.99 million 9.99 $26.39 million $0.50 41.64

Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 25.82% 20.30% 17.24%

Summary

Energy Recovery beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps. The company also provides spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. In addition, it offers a solution to reduce energy consumption in natural gas processing, as well as to reduce waste, redundancy, and indirectly lower emissions associated with hydraulic fracturing; and products for use in the gas processing, chemical processing, and hydraulic fracturing applications. The company provides its products under the ERI, Ultra PX, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger (PX), PX PowerTrain, VorTeq, IsoBoost, AT, and AquaBold trademarks to large engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms; end-users and industry consultants; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and aftermarket customers. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

