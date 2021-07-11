Financial Survey: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) versus Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sun Country Airlines and Delta Air Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Delta Air Lines 0 6 12 0 2.67

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Delta Air Lines has a consensus target price of $50.21, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Delta Air Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Delta Air Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A Delta Air Lines -102.96% -249.42% -11.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Delta Air Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.06 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Delta Air Lines $17.10 billion 1.61 -$12.39 billion ($10.76) -3.99

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delta Air Lines.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Delta Air Lines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,100 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

