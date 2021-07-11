First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in First Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.