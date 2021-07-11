First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.98

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 32999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

