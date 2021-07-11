First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 694,422 shares.The stock last traded at $53.87 and had previously closed at $54.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,971,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.