Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,900 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Shares of WLTW opened at $228.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.