Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

