Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.0% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 535,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,635,000 after purchasing an additional 697,691 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 923,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 161,349 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

