Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.75 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

