FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $275.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.31.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $253.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.