Flowchain Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Flowchain has a market cap of $3,382.91 and approximately $70,483.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 61.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00053959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.00878808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044732 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

