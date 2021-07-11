FNB Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266,383.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $266,383.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.31 or 0.00885502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005465 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

