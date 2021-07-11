Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $265.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

FTNT opened at $256.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $257.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Fortinet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

