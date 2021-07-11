Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.