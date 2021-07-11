Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,325 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of NSA opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.