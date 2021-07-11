Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $31.67 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

