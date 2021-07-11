Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stake Boosted by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,964 shares during the period. Franchise Group accounts for 5.7% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $28,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 106,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

