Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,970 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.60 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

