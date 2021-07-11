Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $314,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 93.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

