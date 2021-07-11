Franklin Resources Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

