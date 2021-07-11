Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

