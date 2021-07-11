Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American National Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American National Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in American National Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $154.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.83. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $157.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

