Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

Shares of DECK opened at $390.00 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $396.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

