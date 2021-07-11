Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.00). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

Several analysts recently commented on FRLN shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Freeline Therapeutics comprises 7.0% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned 5.25% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $290.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

