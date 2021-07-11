Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 1,638 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.40 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

