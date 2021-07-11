Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,960 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $3,954,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $424.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.52%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

