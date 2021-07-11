Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,510,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,852,000 after purchasing an additional 138,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,142,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,133,628,000 after buying an additional 146,214 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $1,912,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 95,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,576,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $321.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.