Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $350.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.